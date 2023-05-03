Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is AMG National Trust Bank’s 10th Largest Position

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.83. 735,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

