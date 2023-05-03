Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

