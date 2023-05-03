Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Decreased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.43. 284,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.58. The firm has a market cap of $282.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

