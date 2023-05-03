Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Position Cut by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFQY traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $105.61. 5,985 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $215.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

