Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Varex Imaging updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 21.0 %

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,562. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $837.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 345,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,513.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 178,565 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after buying an additional 156,521 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

