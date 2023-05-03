Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $18.63. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 274,841 shares.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $807.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

