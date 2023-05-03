Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $18.63. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 274,841 shares.
The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Varex Imaging Stock Up 16.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $807.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
