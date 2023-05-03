Vaxart (VXRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect Vaxart to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VXRT opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vaxart by 2,028.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.

