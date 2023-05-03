Vaxart (VXRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect Vaxart to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vaxart Price Performance
VXRT opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vaxart
Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxart (VXRT)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.