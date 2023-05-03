Vector Group (VGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $363.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VGR opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 1,024,249 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after buying an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,236,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 445,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 406,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

