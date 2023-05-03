Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Trading Up 3.1%

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.10). 17,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

Veltyco Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.05 million and a PE ratio of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.40.

About Veltyco Group

(Get Rating)

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veltyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veltyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.