Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

