Verbund Ag (OEZVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1858 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Verbund has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OEZVY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verbund currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

