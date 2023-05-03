Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20 to $5.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $16.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,993. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.98.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.70.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

