Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20 to $5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.70.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK traded up $13.10 on Wednesday, reaching $202.08. 395,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.98. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $203,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

