VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

