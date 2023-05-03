Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,131. The stock has a market cap of $427.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

