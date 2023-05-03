Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Visa worth $376,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $227.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

