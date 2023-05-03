Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

