Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50 to $5.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 836,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 32.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

