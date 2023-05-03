Vontier (VNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Vontier has set its Q1 guidance at $0.57-0.62 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.73-2.83 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VNT opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.