Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.82, but opened at $68.00. Voya Financial shares last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 613,285 shares changing hands.

The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

Several analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

