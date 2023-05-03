Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.82, but opened at $68.00. Voya Financial shares last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 613,285 shares changing hands.
The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.
Voya Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.
In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
