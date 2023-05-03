VRES Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, VRES has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $79.43 million and approximately $25.67 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,550.27 or 1.00017840 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03177471 USD and is up 7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $25.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

