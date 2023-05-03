VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.0300 on Major Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. VRES has a market capitalization of $75.04 million and $74.23 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03177348 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

