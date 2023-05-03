VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $67.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VSEC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Trading Up 23.9 %

VSE stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.48. VSE has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $59.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 237,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 41,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.