Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WJXFF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wajax to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Wajax Price Performance

WJXFF stock remained flat at $17.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Wajax has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

