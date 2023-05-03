Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 7,500 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $585,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,689,592.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $4.03 on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,739. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $90.15.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
