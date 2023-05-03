Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $407.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.