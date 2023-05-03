Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
