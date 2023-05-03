Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $46.88 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $46.88 million and $578,915.96 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,482,435 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

