Washburn Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.