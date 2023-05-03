WAXE (WAXE) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $53,873.94 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAXE has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $63.62 or 0.00224732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

