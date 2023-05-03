WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 662,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

