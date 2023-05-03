WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,561. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.