Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

TMHC stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,851 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

