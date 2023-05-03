Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Walt Disney (DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2023 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $147.00.

4/18/2023 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2023 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2023 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2023 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.86. 7,700,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,198,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Get The Walt Disney Company alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.