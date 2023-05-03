Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) to “Equal Weight”

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Manitowoc Stock Up 4.3 %
Manitowoc stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Manitowoc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Manitowoc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
