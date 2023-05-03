Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Western Union Stock Down 2.4 %

Western Union stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 9,834,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

