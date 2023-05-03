Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.
Western Union Stock Down 2.4 %
Western Union stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 9,834,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.85.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
