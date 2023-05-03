Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Stock Price Down 24.3%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 24.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Wetouch Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

