Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Head to Head Analysis

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.07 billion 21.52 $669.13 million $1.48 34.24 Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wheaton Precious Metals and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $55.44, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 62.83% 7.76% 7.69% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc. engages and explores oil and natural gas properties. The firm goal is to identify oil producing wells and use modern technology to make them profitable based on modern commodity pricing. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

