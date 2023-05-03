William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.84. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $32.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

GWW opened at $688.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $671.69 and its 200-day moving average is $616.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

