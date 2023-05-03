William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for STMicroelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.3 %

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

STM opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

