Wintrust Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WTFCM)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ WTFCM opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.