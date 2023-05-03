Wintrust Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WTFCM)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Wintrust Financial Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ WTFCM opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $26.63.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
