WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. 838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,071. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,749 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

