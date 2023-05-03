WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.12

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 152581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

