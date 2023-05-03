WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.49 and last traded at $40.90. Approximately 27,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 67,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 759.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

