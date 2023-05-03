Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE:WWW traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,703. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Articles

