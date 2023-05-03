Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

WWD stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $116.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Woodward by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

