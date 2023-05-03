Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.
Woodward Price Performance
WWD stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $116.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26.
Woodward Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward
Institutional Trading of Woodward
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Woodward by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.90.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
