Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down to $91.02

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.02, but opened at $87.04. Workiva shares last traded at $88.28, with a volume of 103,876 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Workiva Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59.

Insider Activity at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 86.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 65.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 75.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

