Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.00 million-$628.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.75 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE WK opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.17. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after buying an additional 22,201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its position in Workiva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $57,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Articles

