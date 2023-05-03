World Mobile Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.24 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $59.24 million and approximately $517,655.46 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00060066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001091 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,464,208 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

