WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $283.92 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.92 million and approximately $27.68 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02839899 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $12.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

