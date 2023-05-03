WPP (LON:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,230

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,170 ($14.62) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,260 ($15.74) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 1,158 ($14.47) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,175.33 ($14.68).

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 901.40 ($11.26). 1,608,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,725. The firm has a market cap of £9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,502.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 963.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 903.48. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 713 ($8.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.52).

Insider Buying and Selling at WPP

About WPP

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.66), for a total transaction of £1,443,957.45 ($1,804,044.79). Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

